Charles Kohnen Purchases 27,000 Shares of Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Director Charles Kohnen acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $15,930.00.
PRKA opened at $0.85 on Friday. Parks! America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65.
About Parks! America
