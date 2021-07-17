Charles Kohnen Purchases 27,000 Shares of Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Director Charles Kohnen acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $15,930.00.

PRKA opened at $0.85 on Friday. Parks! America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65.

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

