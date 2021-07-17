Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Buys $14,400.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FOLD opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $9,602,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

