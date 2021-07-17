Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $86,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.