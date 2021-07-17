Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 522,299 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $90,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 297,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $80.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

