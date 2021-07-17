Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Reduced by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 33,842 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.51 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,690 shares of company stock worth $6,642,609. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

