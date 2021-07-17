Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 663,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after buying an additional 32,386,503 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $79,451,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.84. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.