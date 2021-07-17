Merculet Market Cap Tops $2.62 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $144,581.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00103375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00145049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,566.96 or 1.00271359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

