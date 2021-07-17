Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $671,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $2,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $7,732,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,113,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock worth $3,769,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

