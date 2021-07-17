Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $760,000 Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHR. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Coherent by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Coherent by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COHR stock opened at $256.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.49. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.
