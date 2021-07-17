Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $760,000 Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHR. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Coherent by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Coherent by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $256.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.49. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

