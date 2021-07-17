RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,658,000 after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $273.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.32. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,372,131 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.