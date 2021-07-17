Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ball by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Ball by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after buying an additional 432,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

NYSE BLL opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

