Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,647 shares of company stock worth $4,598,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $35.36 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

