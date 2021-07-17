Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $171.67 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

