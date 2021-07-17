Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $323,000 in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $581.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.