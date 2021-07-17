Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after purchasing an additional 220,671 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 135,980 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 13.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 524,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 63,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $87.42 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $101.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.