Head-To-Head Comparison: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares loanDepot and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 27.70% 42.57% 4.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares loanDepot and Mr. Cooper Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.84 N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.04 $305.00 million $9.27 3.55

Mr. Cooper Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for loanDepot and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 0 5 7 0 2.58 Mr. Cooper Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

loanDepot presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.72%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats loanDepot on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers and brokers. The Xome segment offers a range of real estate services, such as title, valuation, and field services to mortgage originators, mortgage and real estate investors, and mortgage servicers. This segment also operates an exchange that facilitates the management and selling of residential properties through its website, Xome.com. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

