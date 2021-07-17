HRT Financial LP Invests $1.39 Million in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 3.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in NetEase by 2.2% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NetEase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $112.10 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.93 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTES. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

