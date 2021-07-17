Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on August 19th

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

