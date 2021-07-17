The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS.

PGR opened at $96.18 on Friday. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 40,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $4,024,120.26. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

