Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Land Securities Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

LDSCY opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

