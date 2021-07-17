Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 28,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $98.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.78. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.