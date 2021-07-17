Westover Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North American Management Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

