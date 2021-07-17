California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,633 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Lockheed Martin worth $174,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,174. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $377.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

