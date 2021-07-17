Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $154.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a one year low of $101.54 and a one year high of $156.86. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.