iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Position Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,835 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

