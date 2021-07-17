WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL) Insider Purchases A$35,700.00 in Stock

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL) insider Chris Kelesis purchased 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,700.00 ($25,500.00).

WT Financial Group Limited provides a range of financial services. It operates in two segments, Financial Planning, Investment Advice and Product Sales; and Accounting and Taxation Services. The company provides financial advice and solutions, including superannuation investments, insurance, finance, equities, and direct and SMSF residential and commercial properties to retail and wholesale clients.

