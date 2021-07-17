Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 207.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,609 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $52.77 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.26.

