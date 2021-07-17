Joseph Riccelli Sells 110,397 Shares of Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) CEO Joseph Riccelli sold 110,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $32,015.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDN opened at $0.24 on Friday. Innovative Designs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29.

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

