Joseph Riccelli Sells 110,397 Shares of Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) CEO Joseph Riccelli sold 110,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $32,015.13.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDN opened at $0.24 on Friday. Innovative Designs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
