Viii Lp Canaan Sells 6,447 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $29,591.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 2,301 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $11,044.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 678 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $3,274.74.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $59,880.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $61,920.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $63,360.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $66,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $47,590.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $65,160.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $55,730.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $49,913.11.

LOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 440,301 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

