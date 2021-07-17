Gilbert E. Nathan Purchases 5,000 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00.
Shares of ALTO opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 3.06. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $218.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.27 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.
