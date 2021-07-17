Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$170.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.90.

TRRSF stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

