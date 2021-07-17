Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.40

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $13.15. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $56.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.