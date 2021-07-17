Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.82

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and traded as low as $39.91. Naspers shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 686,574 shares.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Naspers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.