St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STJPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $21.63 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.