Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46. Superior Plus has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

