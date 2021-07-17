Harmony (ONE) Market Capitalization Reaches $689.24 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $689.24 million and approximately $23.13 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00084531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.94 or 0.00796533 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,107,154,901 coins and its circulating supply is 10,320,271,901 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

