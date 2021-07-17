AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

AXAHY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

