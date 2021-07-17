GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE GATX opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.94. GATX has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

In related news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in GATX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in GATX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

