Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMA. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95. Comerica has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

