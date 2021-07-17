Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Expands By 55.0%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $8.20 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 31,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

