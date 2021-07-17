Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Short Interest Update

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WHELF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Salt Lake Potash has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

