Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,470,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 15,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

GOLD stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

