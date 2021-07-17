150,487 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 150,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHHCU. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $50,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $297,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $3,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $1,255,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

