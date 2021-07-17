HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.09% of Palomar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,977,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,207,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 155.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 713,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.93 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $43,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

