HRT Financial LP Invests $1.57 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

