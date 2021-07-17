Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,480 shares of company stock worth $6,349,909. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 17.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AMETEK by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $139.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

