Crestwood Equity Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 431.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 227.3%.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

