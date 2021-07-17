Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $47.68 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 161,751 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $47,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $198,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

AEO opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,063,249.02. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,328 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

