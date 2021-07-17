Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 37,850 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $48,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.89. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

