Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Tenet Healthcare worth $49,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 132.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 908,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,265,000 after acquiring an additional 518,734 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,316 shares of company stock worth $8,698,359. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $70.75.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

